Chrissy Teigen, Tom Hanks & Others Attend Barack Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

Trap Beckham's manager TJ shared a story on his Instagram handle, talking about Obama dancing. The manager can be heard saying, "Ya'll never seen Obama like this in your life. Nobody ever seen Obama like this. He was lit, too lit, oh my God." The manager also added, "Everything was amazing. Every part of it. The production, the sound, the lights, the staff, the food, the drinks. Epic, epic, man. Like this s**t is crazy."