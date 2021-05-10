Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane Remembers Vira Sathidar, Sumitra Bhave

Chaitanya Tamhane pays tribute to Vira Sathidar and Sumitra Bhave, who were a part of his films.

Suresh Mathew
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane pays tribute to two extraordinary artistes we lost recently - Vira Sathidar and Sumitra Bhave. While Vira Sathidar played an important role in Tamhane's film Court, Sumitra Bhave is a vital part of his second film The Disciple. Talking about his association with Sathidar, Tamhane tells The Quint, “His legacy in terms of the anti-caste movement, and through his magazine Vidrohi, is actually what needs to be celebrated. He was such a warm, curious, enthusiastic, spirited and egoless human being.”

Also Read

Chaitanya Tamhane, Aditya Modak On the Making of ‘The Disciple’

Chaitanya Tamhane, Aditya Modak On the Making of ‘The Disciple’

The filmmaker also talks about a lesson that could be learnt from Sathidar’s life as an activist and reveals how he zeroed in on filmmaker Bhave to be the voice of Maai in The Disciple. Watch the video for more.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!