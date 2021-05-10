Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane Remembers Vira Sathidar, Sumitra Bhave

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane pays tribute to two extraordinary artistes we lost recently - Vira Sathidar and Sumitra Bhave. While Vira Sathidar played an important role in Tamhane's film Court, Sumitra Bhave is a vital part of his second film The Disciple. Talking about his association with Sathidar, Tamhane tells The Quint, “His legacy in terms of the anti-caste movement, and through his magazine Vidrohi, is actually what needs to be celebrated. He was such a warm, curious, enthusiastic, spirited and egoless human being.”