Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane Remembers Vira Sathidar, Sumitra Bhave
Chaitanya Tamhane pays tribute to Vira Sathidar and Sumitra Bhave, who were a part of his films.
Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane pays tribute to two extraordinary artistes we lost recently - Vira Sathidar and Sumitra Bhave. While Vira Sathidar played an important role in Tamhane's film Court, Sumitra Bhave is a vital part of his second film The Disciple. Talking about his association with Sathidar, Tamhane tells The Quint, “His legacy in terms of the anti-caste movement, and through his magazine Vidrohi, is actually what needs to be celebrated. He was such a warm, curious, enthusiastic, spirited and egoless human being.”
The filmmaker also talks about a lesson that could be learnt from Sathidar’s life as an activist and reveals how he zeroed in on filmmaker Bhave to be the voice of Maai in The Disciple. Watch the video for more.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.