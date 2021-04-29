Chaitanya Tamhane On the Making of ‘The Disciple’

After premiering and winning accolades at the 77th Venice International Film Festival, Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. Now, as the film finally opens for everyone on Netflix on 30 April, we got filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane and actor Aditya Modak telling us about the genesis of the film and their own journey with it.

A meditative film on an artist’s pursuit and passion for excellence, The Disciple won the film won FIPRESCI International Critics Prize and the Best Screenplay award at Venice. Watch Chaitanya talk about how The Disciple personally resonates with him and why everyone should be able relate to the film.