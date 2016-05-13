ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Birthday Girl Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes Red Carpet Looks

The birthday girl slays... most of the time.

Abira Dhar
Updated
Celebrities
3 min read
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes red carpet.
i

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come a long way, not just in her acting career but also as the face of India at the prestigious annual Cannes Film Festival. The French Riviera has loved having her walk down the red carpet for more than a decade.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet looks aren’t just a reflection of her fashion sensibility, but also of turning points in her life. From her big Bachchan wedding to her pregnancy and a fluctuating sense of style, ranging from super plunging necklines to ‘dressed for an Indian wedding’ look—Ash has been through a great deal.

Here’s Aishwarya slaying it in style on the Cannes red carpet over the years:

Cannes 2002: Mistook the red carpet for a wedding Ash?
Cannes 2002: Mistook the red carpet for a wedding Ash?
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2003: Neeta Lulla is clearly not working for Ash.
Cannes 2003: Neeta Lulla is clearly not working for Ash.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2004: A cleavage revealing dress is simply not your thing, Ash.
Cannes 2004: A cleavage revealing dress is simply not your thing, Ash.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes: 2005: Finally! Ash gets it right.
Cannes: 2005: Finally! Ash gets it right.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2006: Aishwarya steals the show.
Cannes 2006: Aishwarya steals the show.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2007: Abhishek 'suits' Ash just fine.
Cannes 2007: Abhishek ‘suits’ Ash just fine.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2008: Bold as the Bachchans!
Cannes 2008: Bold as the Bachchans! 
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2009: Aishwarya the fashion icon.
Cannes 2009: Aishwarya the fashion icon.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2010: The high bouffant just doesn't work.
Cannes 2010: The high bouffant just doesn’t work.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2011: Drop dead gorgeous.
Cannes 2011: Drop dead gorgeous.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2012: New mommy gets brownie points.
Cannes 2012: New mommy gets brownie points. 
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2013: Ash gives some major maharani vibes.
Cannes 2013: Ash gives some major maharani vibes. 
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2014: Back with a bang!
Cannes 2014: Back with a bang! 
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2015: Ash is back in the game and how.
Cannes 2015: Ash is back in the game and how. 
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2016: It's not the dress but the lips that caught the eye.
Cannes 2016: It’s not the dress but the lips that caught the eye.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the Disney princess.
Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the Disney princess.
(Photo: Reuters; altered by The Quint)
Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns into a butterfly.
Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns into a butterfly.
(Photo: Instagram; altered by The Quint)
We can’t wait to see what Aishwarya Rai wears on the Cannes red carpet once again as India’s most gorgeous fashion icon. We know you’ll rock it, Ash!

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished to mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday.)

Published: 

