Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Stunning at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The actor, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris for years, represented the company at the show.

Aishwarya accessorised her white outfit with bright lips. She shared the stage British star Helen Mirren, singer-actor Camilla Cabello, Australian actor Katherine Langford, How To Get Away with Murder actor Aja Naomi King, Amber Heard and Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Take a look at the photos: