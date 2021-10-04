ADVERTISEMENT
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show at Paris Fashion Week.

Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Stunning at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai shared the stage with Helen Mirren, Camilla Cabello and others at Paris Fashion Week.

Quint Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The actor, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris for years, represented the company at the show.

Aishwarya accessorised her white outfit with bright lips. She shared the stage British star Helen Mirren, singer-actor Camilla Cabello, Australian actor Katherine Langford, How To Get Away with Murder actor Aja Naomi King, Amber Heard and Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Take a look at the photos:

