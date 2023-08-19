ADVERTISEMENT
'Can It Get Any Better': Alia Bhatt & Kareena Kapoor's Photos Go Viral

"Can someone please cast us in a film together," Alia wrote while posing with Kareena.

'Can It Get Any Better': Alia Bhatt & Kareena Kapoor's Photos Go Viral
The internet went crazy on Friday, 18 August, when Alia Bhatt posted a bunch of goofy photos with Kareena Kapoor on Instagram. "Can it get any better...P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together...even though we spend most of our time on set thinking," Alia captioned the photos.

Their pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 2.5 million likes and several comments from fans and even Bollywood celebrities.

Karan Johar commented, "We need a film with this cast."

Arjun Kapoor responded, "Poo square."

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor   Alia Bhatt 

