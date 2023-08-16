ADVERTISEMENT
Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor Her 'Happy Place'; Shares Unseen Pics With Him

Alia Bhatt held a fun 'AMA session' for her fans on Instagram on Wednesday, 16 August.

Alia Bhatt recently held an AMA (ask me anything) session on Instagram for her fans. During the session, the actor answered several questions about her personal and professional lives.

When a follower asked Alia the best thing about her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, she replied with an unseen picture of herself with the actor and shared that he's "her happy place".

Alia wrote on her story, "He's my happy place cause I can be my truest most authentic self with him."

Have a look at her story here:

In the picture, Ranbir can be seen planting a kiss on Alia's forehead.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Another fan asked if Alia's display picture on Instagram was taken by Ranbir. In response, Alia said yes and shared another picture of herself that was taken by the actor.

She wrote, "Yes!!! Even this one.. he's my most fav photographer.. EVER!!"

Alia could be seen sitting by the bonfire in the unseen picture.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Alia also opened up about balancing her work life as a new mother. The actor welcomed her first child, a daughter named Raha, with Ranbir in November 2022.

Replying to a fan, Alia said, "Parenting is a lifelong role.. I don't think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love.. because there's no such thing as too much love (smiley emoji)."

The actor also shared that Raha is now nine months old and called her a "pure joy".

Alia shared a picture of few story books for children lying around on the table.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

When a fan inquired about Alia's next film, the actor cleverly shared a glimpse of her upcoming project.

Alia shared a picture of an untitled script on her story and wrote, "Stay tuned."

A screenshot of Alia's story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film was a box-office success in India.

The actor also made her debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, earlier this week.

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor

Topics:  Alia Bhatt   Ranbir Kapoor  

