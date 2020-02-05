Bollywood Bigwigs Rejoice at Armaan and Anissa’s Wedding Party

On Monday, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. The wedding party we saw many Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor making an appearance in exquisite ensembles. Armaan and Anissa arrived hand-in-hand looking stellar together. Armaan looked dapper in a black and white bandhgala while Anissa wore a shimmery silver lehenga which made her look mesmerising.