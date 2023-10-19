ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bobby Deol & Rajveer Deol Send Heartfelt Wishes to Sunny Deol on His Birthday

Sunny Deol celebrates his 66th birthday on 19 October.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol celebrates his 66th birthday on Thursday, 19 October. To mark the occasion, Rajveer Deol took to social media to wish his actor-father on his special day.

Sharing a picture of himself with Sunny, Rajveer wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday DAD. May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you."

Have a look at his post here:

Actor Bobby Deol also took to social media to wish his brother. Sharing a couple of unseen pictures with him, Bobby wrote, "Love you Bhaiya. Happy birthday."

Have a look:

Esha Deol also sent her heartfelt wishes to Sunny on his special day. She wrote, "Happy birthday Bhaiya."

A screenshot of Esha Deol's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel. The film was a box-office success.

The actor will next feature in Aamir Khan's upcoming production venture, Lahore 1947.

