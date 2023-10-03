ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Lahore 1947: Aamir Khan Announces Next Film With Sunny Deol & Rajkumar Santoshi

Aamir Khan will be bankrolling Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947' starring Sunny Deol.

Aamir Khan has announced his next production venture, Lahore 1947. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film will star Sunny Deol in the lead role.

The official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions, in collaboration with Deol, shared the news with their fans on social media on 3 October.

The announcement read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a."

Have a look at the post here:

The upcoming project will mark the first collaboration between Deol and Khan. The two stars have previously never worked together on a film.

