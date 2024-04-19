'Beware of Deepfakes': Actor Ranveer Singh Reacts After His AI Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh has reacted after his deepfake video went viral on the internet. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an AI-generated video of the Gully Boy actor surfaced on social media, in which he can be seen endorsing a political party.

The video was actually from Ranveer's recent visit to Varanasi with actor Kriti Sanon for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show. In the original video, Ranveer was sharing his divine experience of visiting the city and its temples.