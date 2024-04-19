'Beware of Deepfakes': Actor Ranveer Singh Reacts After His AI Video Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh has reacted after his deepfake video went viral on the internet. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an AI-generated video of the Gully Boy actor surfaced on social media, in which he can be seen endorsing a political party.
The video was actually from Ranveer's recent visit to Varanasi with actor Kriti Sanon for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show. In the original video, Ranveer was sharing his divine experience of visiting the city and its temples.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on 19 April, Ranveer wrote, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (Beware of deepfake, friends).”
Have a look at his tweet here:
Earlier, actor Aamir Khan's deepfake video promoting a political party went viral. Calling the video 'fake', the actor also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell of Mumbai Police.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The film will also star Kiara Advani in the lead role.
