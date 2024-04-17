2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Another Edited Video of Aamir Khan Goes Viral

Another video of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is going viral to claim that it shows him expressing his support for the Congress party in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
What is he saying?: He says in Hindi, "Friends, there are two types of guarantees in this election. One is good and the other is bad. The bad news is that false promises have been made again to ruin your lives. But the good news is that there are five [kinds of] justices for your development. The hand will change the situation."
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and performed a reverse image search on Google search engine.
This led us to the original video shared on 30 August 2016 by the official channel of the television show Satyamev Jayate.
The video was titled, "Satyamev Jayate Sunday Promo: Starts 2nd March".
In the original video, Khan talks about the return of his show in the month of March.
What does he say?: He says in Hindi, "Friends, I have two pieces of news for you, one good and one bad. The bad news is that I am coming again to spoil your Sunday. But the good news is that I will only ruin five of your Sundays in March."
Passing the video through AI detection tools: Team WebQoof used the help of an AI detection tool named 'TrueMedia' to verify the viral video. The tool indicated that the clip's audio has been generated using AI.
Conclusion: Clearly, an edited video is being shared with a false claim that Aamir Khan has expressed his support for Congress for the upcoming general elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)