'Became a Caricature': Sonali Bendre On Her Character In SRK-Starrer Duplicate

Sonali Bendra has opened up about how her role in the 1998 film Duplicate, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, was reduced to a 'caricature'. In an interview with India Today, Sonali said that her character in the movie didn't turn out as she had expected.
When asked about a movie that left a lasting impact on her career Sonali told the publication, "There was a film I was doing at that time called Duplicate where I was approached to play a grey character in some way. It was very exciting and challenging for me to portray that character. We started preparing for the role in that way and also started shooting it accordingly, but slowly, as things moved, I felt I became a caricature and not really the grey character I was supposed to play."
She added, "Every time people mention Duplicate or a song from the movie is played, the thing that I remember the most is how much a story can get derailed and how much you can start with something and where it goes. And, for me, that was a huge learning. As time goes by, you start thinking whether I misinterpreted something or it was the other way around. But then, as you go forward, sometimes you do things for that pay-check, but other than that, in my second innings, I don't want to be slotted and boxed, and I want to do characters that break this stereotype."
