Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Reveals Alia Bhatt’s First Look as Isha on Her Birthday
Ayan Mukerji introduced Alia Bhatt's character as, 'Our Isha, the Shakti of Brahmastra'.
Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji shared the actor’s first look from Brahmastra on her birthday (15 March). Mukerji shared the video with a birthday wish, “Happy birthday, Little One. For all the joy, the pride, the inspiration and the magic that you make me feel...here's something to celebrate you on your special day. Our Isha, the Shakti of Brahmastra, in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie. Love. Light. Fire. Go!"
The director also shared Alia's character poster on his Instagram stories.
Alia also shared the clip on social media with the caption, “Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and better way for you all to meet Isha. Ayaan my wonder boy, I love you."
The video is a montage of the different looks of Alia Bhatt as Isha in the film Brahmastra. It starts with Isha hugging Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva inside an enormous figure of fire. The film is the first of a trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Brahmastra: Part 1, is scheduled to release on 9 September.
Watch the motion poster of the film here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.