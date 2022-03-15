‘Most Beautiful Inside Out’: Ranbir’s Sister Riddhima & Neetu Wish Alia on B’Day

Alia recently attended the special screening of Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen with Ranbir, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu, and others. Alia also opened up about her relationship in a conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt, “It’s strange. Ranbir says that to me all the time… He says this to me. You’re a strange person, strange being. He says that a lot. You’re an alien. What are you? You’re an alien.”

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared Alia’s first look as Isha from her upcoming film Brahmastra on the actor’s birthday. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi which was well-appreciated by the audience and critics.