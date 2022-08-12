Assam CM Asks Aamir Khan to Postpone His State Visit for Laal Singh's Promotion
Assam CM Himanta Sarma asked the actor to postpone his visit over the state's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative.
The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked Aamir Khan to postpone his visit to the state for the promotion of Laal Singh Chaddha. The Assam CM said so, in regards to PM Modi's three-day-long (from 13-15 August) Har Ghar Tiranga initivative, which the state is observing.
The actor had his trip to Guwahati scheduled for 14 August, which has now been reportedly shifted to 16 August, as per a report by NDTV.
In continuation to the report, Mr Sarma said, "Aamir Khan wanted to come here and even spoke to me. But because this time the focus is on Independence Day and the whole Tiranga initiative and its significance, so we did not want it to get diluted. Therefore, I requested him to postpone and to come after Independence Day."
He further added that Khan speaks to him on call often, so he will visit whenever he invites him. He also said that whenever the actor visits Assam, he will watch his film with the entire crew.
Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, recently faced boycott calls on Twitter, after bits from Khan's 2015 interview went viral on the internet. Therein, the actor had spoken about the 'growing intolerance' in the country.
Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Tom Hanks's cult classic Forrest Gump. Besides the leads, the film also stars south cine star Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film released in the theatres on Thursday, 11 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.