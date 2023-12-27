Join Us On:
#AskSRK: SRK Has a Hilarious Reply For Fan Who Complains About Dunki's Marketing

Shah Rukh Khan answered a few questions about his latest film, 'Dunki'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Following the success of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a quick '#AskSRK' session on X on Wednesday, 27 December. The actor wrote, "Just lost at a VR game to the lil one. Need to recharge and go back and win. Need some happy 20 questions for happy answers to recoup, regroup and do a rematch. #AskSRK quick one for 15 mins. ASK!! #Dunki."

Have a look at his tweet here:

During the session, a fan complained about the marketing for Jawan and Dunki. He wrote, "HOPE YOU READ IT. Sir we have seen worst marketing for Jawan and Dunki. Please hire some skilled employees in @RedChilliesEnt."

In response, SRK wittily said, "Main hi marketing karta hoon (I only handle marketing). How to fire myself!! #Dunki."

Have a look at their exchange:

Another fan informed SRK that it's Salman Khan's birthday today. In his reply to the comment, SRK said, "I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai (By the way, Bhai looks awesome in this picture)!!"

Have a look at some other tweets here:

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Dunki 

