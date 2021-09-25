NCB Arrests Arjun Rampal’s Partner Gabriella Demtriades’ Brother in Drugs Case

NCB Mumbai’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that the NCB made three NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases during the latest drive “involving different drugs like charas, LSD, MDMA/ecstasy and arrested four peddlers.”

Agisilaos was earlier booked in a case connected to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB sources had then told The Quint that Agisilaos had been arrested in the alleged drug peddling case in which late Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also held.

The NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after Sushant Singh’s death. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea and her brother Showik were later released on bail.

ETimes quoted Wankhede saying, “There are now three NCB cases against Agisilaos Demetriades. He was arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case in October 2020. There was a second, Nigerian cocaine case and now this is the third one against him.”