Anushka, Virat Thank Paps With Gifts For Respecting Their Kids' Privacy

Beloved star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are often under the relentless gaze of public scrutiny. With the limelight being their constant companion, the couple has ensured that they shield their daughter Vamika from the attention of the paparazzi. They want to do the same for their son Akaay.

Amidst this, Anushka and Virat have acknowledged the paparazzi’s cooperation in respecting their decision to safeguard their children’s privacy.

The duo expressed their gratitude by sending gifts to the paps, along with a note of appreciation. The message read, "Thank you for cherishing our children's privacy and for your unwavering cooperation! With love, Anushka & Virat".