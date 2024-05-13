Pics of Anushka Sharma's Expressions During RCB Cricket Match Go Viral

Early in the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru found themselves at the bottom of the table with just one win in their first seven matches. A disappointing start meant their fate relied on external factors. However, the three-time runner-up staged an impressive comeback in the latter half of the 2024 IPL season, winning five consecutive matches and reclaiming control of their destiny.
Last Sunday, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals, who were without Rishabh Pant, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by 47 runs. This victory propelled them to the fifth spot in the points table and brought them close to achieving what seemed unlikely just a month ago.
Meanwhile, actor Anushka Sharma was busy cheering on her husband Virat Kohli as the cricketer managed to win the match at hand.
Her unmissable expressions after the win is relatable to every cricket fan in India.
Meanwhile, Anushka gave birth to a second baby earlier this year and is gearing up for the release of Chakda Express.
