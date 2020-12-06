Anurag Kashyap & Anil Kapoor Spar to Promote 'AK vs AK'

Actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently had a banter on Twitter over 'international recognitions'. With both Kapoor and Kashyap starring in AK vs AK, it seems like promotions for the Netflix film have begun with this witty exchange.

It started with Anil Kapoor congratulating Netflix's Delhi Crime for winning the International Emmys. Kapoor tagged Shefali Shah and wrote that it is great to see actors from India getting 'international recognition'. He was also alluding to the Oscar victory of Slumdog Millionaire, in which he had starred.

Kapoor tweeted with the hashtag #WelcometoHollywood, "I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah".