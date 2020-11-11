As 'Tezaab' Completes 32 Years, Anil Kapoor Remembers Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan choreographed the iconic song from Tezaab, Ek Do Teen.

Anil Kapoor remembers Saroj Khan as Tezaab clocks 32 years.
With Tezaab completing 32 years on Wednesday, 11 November, Anil Kapoor remembered Saroj Khan and thanked her for choreographing the iconic 'Ek Do Teen' song.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to pay a tribute to the late choreographer with a heartwarming message. He also shared a tribute created by Amul. "To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision! This ones for your Saroj ji! #32YearsOfTezaab", Kapoor wrote.

The popularity of Tezaab has grown over the years. Directed and produced by N Chandra, the film gave Madhuri Dixit her big Bollywood break and reaffirmed Anil Kapoor's status after the success of Mr India. The song from Tezaab, 'Ek Do Teen', is celebrated till date.

