As 'Tezaab' Completes 32 Years, Anil Kapoor Remembers Saroj Khan

With Tezaab completing 32 years on Wednesday, 11 November, Anil Kapoor remembered Saroj Khan and thanked her for choreographing the iconic 'Ek Do Teen' song.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to pay a tribute to the late choreographer with a heartwarming message. He also shared a tribute created by Amul. "To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision! This ones for your Saroj ji! #32YearsOfTezaab", Kapoor wrote.