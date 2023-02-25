Alia Bhatt Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Gangubai'; Twins With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

25 February marks one year since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's award-winning film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Lead actor, Alia Bhatt took to her social media to commemorate this special day.

Posting a selfie where she can be seen twinning in white with Bhansali, she wrote, "One year of our Gangu 🤍 #gangubaizindabad #ganguwalasafed". The picture is reportedly from the filmmaker's recent birthday celebrations.

Take a look: