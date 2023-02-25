Alia Bhatt Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Gangubai'; Twins With Sanjay Leela Bhansali
The actor took to Instagram to share a selfie of her with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
25 February marks one year since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's award-winning film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Lead actor, Alia Bhatt took to her social media to commemorate this special day.
Posting a selfie where she can be seen twinning in white with Bhansali, she wrote, "One year of our Gangu 🤍 #gangubaizindabad #ganguwalasafed". The picture is reportedly from the filmmaker's recent birthday celebrations.
Take a look:
On 24 February, Bhansali turned sixty, prompting him to throw a white-themed birthday bash. Besides Aliaa Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha graced the star-studded guest list, among others.
Bhatt has received utmost recognition for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film especially stands out in her body of work, since it helped her recently bag the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress.
