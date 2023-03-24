Akshay Kumar Gets Injured on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Sets in Scotland: Report

Speaking about the incident, a source told Hindustan Times, "Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now. Though the action portions have been put on hold for the time being, Akshay continues to shoot the rest with his close-ups, so that there are no delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-comedy drama also stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.