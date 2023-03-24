Akshay Kumar Gets Injured on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Sets in Scotland: Report
Akshay Kumar was shooting an action sequence for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, when he reportedly braced his knee.
Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, got injured while performing an action sequence, according to media reports. However, the injury is not very serious, as the actor is reportedly continuing with the shoot of the film.
Speaking about the incident, a source told Hindustan Times, "Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now. Though the action portions have been put on hold for the time being, Akshay continues to shoot the rest with his close-ups, so that there are no delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule."
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-comedy drama also stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. It is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2023.
