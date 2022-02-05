Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff In 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Remake?

The comedy which released on 16 October 1998 went on to become one of the highest grossing hits of the year. One of the highlights of the film was the song Makhna... featuring Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance with Bachchan and Govinda.

According to the buzz around the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake, the new film will be directed by Abbas Ali Zafar of Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat fame. The remake is expected to be an action entertainer and since Kareena Kapoor Khan has also shared a teaser of the announcement, we wonder if Kareena will be featuring in a remix of Makhna in this one. The official announcement of the new Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with its cast and crew is expected to be made tomorrow.