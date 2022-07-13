20 Years of ‘Devdas’: Aishwarya Rai, Bhansali Productions Share Throwback Stills

Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoji in the comments and several fans also commented under the post. One wrote, “Wow 20 years. It feels like it was just released! My all time favourite movie! Such a timeless piece!” and another commended, “I just watched this movie again. love you so much and you made me love my roots even more.”

Bhansali also shared similar stills of Aishwarya, Shah Rukh, and Madhuri Dixit, “Devdas is mystical. Devdas is melancholic yet poetic. Devdas is a character and a film so special that it sparks love, longing & romance within us even today... Devdas, 20 years later still stands for all this and a lot more! Here’s celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas.”