20 Years of ‘Devdas’: Aishwarya Rai, Bhansali Productions Share Throwback Stills
Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes debut in 2022, the same year 'Devdas' premiered at the festival.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Devdas, starring Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan, has completed 20 years since its release on Tuesday (12 July). Aishwarya has shared a still of herself (as Paro) from the film with the words, “20th Anniversary Devdas”.
Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoji in the comments and several fans also commented under the post. One wrote, “Wow 20 years. It feels like it was just released! My all time favourite movie! Such a timeless piece!” and another commended, “I just watched this movie again. love you so much and you made me love my roots even more.”
Bhansali also shared similar stills of Aishwarya, Shah Rukh, and Madhuri Dixit, “Devdas is mystical. Devdas is melancholic yet poetic. Devdas is a character and a film so special that it sparks love, longing & romance within us even today... Devdas, 20 years later still stands for all this and a lot more! Here’s celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas.”
In Devdas, Shah Rukh played the titular role and Madhuri and Aishwarya played Chandramukhi and Paro respectively. The film also starred Kirron Kher as Paro’s mom and Jackie Shroff as Chunni Babu.
Bhansali Productions also shared clips celebrating the film’s characters. For Paro, the caption read, “An eternal love with a heart that beats just for one, An eternal feeling with an everlasting longing to be loved. Here's celebrating Paro with #20YearsOfDevdas.”
The clip for Shah Rukh as Devdas was captioned, “Love and heartbreak are inevitable and so is Devdas's love for Paro. Here's celebrating a love that continues to live on in our hearts even today....#20YearsOfDevdas.”
Chandramukhi’s clip was accompanied with the words, “Here's to the ones who love selflessly. Here's to the ones who love bravely. Celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas.”
Devdas premiered on 23 May at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, the same year Aishwarya made her Cannes debut. The film released worldwide on 12 July 2002.
