19 Years of 'Devdas': Shah Rukh Khan Recalls How His Dhoti Gave Him Trouble

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas completed 19 years on Monday, 12 July. Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Devdas in the film, took to social media to share a few photos from the sets of the movie. He also recalled how his dhoti gave him trouble while he was shooting.

"All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene. The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali. Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!! Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsofDevdas", SRK wrote in the caption.