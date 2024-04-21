Aishwarya, Abhishek Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek's latest film, Ghoomer directed by R Balki in 2023, cast him as a fallen cricketer turned coach. He's set to appear in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project, as well as Be Happy on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Aishwarya's last appearance was in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, portraying Nandini, a beautiful and cunning queen striving for power. She hasn't revealed any new projects as of now.