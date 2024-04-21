Aishwarya, Abhishek Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Daughter Aaradhya

Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan marked their 17th wedding anniversary on 20 April by sharing a heartwarming post on Instagram, which included their daughter Aaradhya.
Aishwarya and Abhishek delighted their Instagram followers with a charming family snapshot. Aishwarya sported a radiant smile and bold lipstick, while Abhishek exuded warmth in a beige shirt. Aaradhya added to the joy, snuggling up to her mom and completing the heartwarming family portrait.
Take a look:
Abhishek's latest film, Ghoomer directed by R Balki in 2023, cast him as a fallen cricketer turned coach. He's set to appear in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project, as well as Be Happy on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, Aishwarya's last appearance was in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, portraying Nandini, a beautiful and cunning queen striving for power. She hasn't revealed any new projects as of now.
