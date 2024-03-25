ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Navya Nanda Celebrates Holika Dahan With Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai

Navya took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the Bachchan family's Holi celebration.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Ahead of Holi, the Bachchan family and the Nandas came together to celebrate Holika Dahan. Taking to Instagram on 24 March, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Nanda Naveli, shared a glimpse of the celebration. The carousel post also featured Navya's uncle, Abhishek Bachchan, and the rest of the Bachchan family, including Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya Bachchan. 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×