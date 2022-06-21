Agra Jail Inmates Clear Board Exams Inspired By Abhishek Bachchan's Film 'Dasvi'
The film was shot on location at Agra Central jail over several months.
Abhishek Bachchan’s film Dasvi has had a reverberating impact on the lives of many. Abhishek's character is a politician who takes his class 10 exam and clears it in his 40s. Now news is abuzz that the film has inspired several inmates of Agra Central Jail, where the film was shot, to sit for their exams. And now that the UP Board’s Class 10 results are out, several inmates have passed. According to a report by India Today, prisoners had decided to study for the examination after the movie was screened in the jail.
Moreover, the film was shot on location at Agra Central jail over several months in 2021 and 2022. And now that the results are out, it seems that nine of the prisoners passed the 10th exam, and three passed the intermediate class 12 exam, reports Hindustan Times.
Abhishek reacted to the news. He took to Twitter and stated, “This is the best news of the day. How wonderful!!! So proud of @TusharJalota and team #Dasvi Congratulations to the inmates.”
On the other end, Abhishek is all set to star in the remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7. The film which was released in 2019 and is an Indian Tamil language thriller. It was produced, written and directed by R. Parthiban under the banner Bioscope Film Framers. And interestingly, the film starred Parthiepan himself as the only character.
He is also going to work in R Balki’s next directorial venture Ghoomer, which would also mark the second collaboration between the actor and the director after their 2009 film Paa.
