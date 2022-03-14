‘Dasvi’ Teaser: Abhishek Prepares for Class 10 Exams Again; ‘Superb,’ Says Big B

Abhishek Bachchan shared the teaser for his upcoming film Dasvi on social media. The teaser introduces Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who is seemingly incarcerated and is preparing for Class 10 boards.

Abhishek shared the teaser with the caption, “From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! #Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in.”