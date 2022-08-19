Comedian Raju Srivastava's Condition is 'Stable', Says Wife
His wife also added that the doctors are "treating him well."
The popular actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava said on Thursday, said he is a "fighter and will come back to be amongst all of us."
Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital for his treatment. The 58-year-old comedian suffered a severe heart attack on 10 August.
"He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes," Ms Shikha told PTI.
"My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she added.
A source also told PTI, "He continues to be on life support and his health condition is critical. He has suffered brain damage. He has not yet gained consciousness."
Earlier Raju’s advisor Ajit Saxena told Aaj Tak, “Today morning, doctors have informed that Raju’s brain is not working, almost in dead condition. Heart is also facing problems. We are all worried and everyone is praying. Even his family is unable to understand what’s happening.”
Srivastava has appeared in a number of television programmes and films, including Bombay to Goa and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He also appeared in the third season of Bigg Boss and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Raju Srivastava
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.