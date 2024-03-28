ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Aditi Hydari & Siddharth Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony In Telangana: Report

According to reports, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth tied the knot in a temple in Telangana.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth reportedly tied the knot on Wednesday, 27 March, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Telangana. The news of the couple's marriage was confirmed at the announcement event for Hydari's upcoming web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The actor's absence at the event was acknowledged by host Sachin Kumbha, who announced that she was getting married that day. However, the news has not been confirmed by either of the actors or their representatives yet.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

"Aditi is one of the important parts of Heeramandi, and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today. So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her, as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together. All special events are happening this evening," Kumbha said at the event.

Hydari and Siddharth had been dating each other for a long time. The couple co-starred in the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. According to media reports, the couple exchanged vows at a temple in Telangana.

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Aditi Rao Hydari   Siddharth 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×