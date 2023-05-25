ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Steps Straight Out of a Fairytale in Her Blue Gown

Aditi Rao Hydari wore a dreamy Oscar De La Renta ballgown for Cannes.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Aditi Rao Hydari has returned to the French Riviera for the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Taking to social media, the actor mesmerised the internet with her first-look pictures from the festival.

Hydari looked like she stepped straight out of a fairytale in her dreamy Oscar De La Renta ballgown. The Jubilee actor complemented her look with a pair of white Kat Maconie heels and Tuula Jewellery ear cuffs.

Also Read

On Siddharth's Birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari's Sweetest Wish For Her 'Manicorn'

On Siddharth's Birthday, Aditi Rao Hydari's Sweetest Wish For Her 'Manicorn'

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Aditi Rao Hydari   Cannes 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×