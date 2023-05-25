Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari Steps Straight Out of a Fairytale in Her Blue Gown

Aditi Rao Hydari has returned to the French Riviera for the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Taking to social media, the actor mesmerised the internet with her first-look pictures from the festival.

Hydari looked like she stepped straight out of a fairytale in her dreamy Oscar De La Renta ballgown. The Jubilee actor complemented her look with a pair of white Kat Maconie heels and Tuula Jewellery ear cuffs.