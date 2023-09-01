ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Aparna P. Nair was reportedly found dead at her house at Thaliyil, Karamana, here late Thursday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Film and television actor Aparna P Nair was reportedly found dead at her house in Thaliyil, Karamana on Thursday, 31 August, as per a report by The Hindu. She was 31.

In continuation of the same report, the Karamana police said they received intimation from a private hospital at Killipalam about the death around 11 p.m. A police team was about to leave for the house at the time of the report going to press. Moreover, as per preliminary information, she was found dead at the house earlier in the evening.

Aparna is best known for shows like Chandanamazha, Atmasakhi, Maithili Veendum Varum and Devasparsham. She also acted in films like Meghatheertham, Muthugau, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakil and Kalki.

The actor is reportedly survived by her husband and two children.

Topics:  Found Dead 

