Actor Sreenath Bhasi Arrested For Verbally Abusing Journalist, Released On Bail
The actor was accused of verbally abusing a female reporter during an interview given to a YouTube channel.
Actor Sreenath Bhasin was arrested by the Maradu Police in Ernakulam, on Monday, 26 September, after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly misbehaving with a female journalist. The actor was accused of verbally abusing a female anchor during an interview given to a YouTube channel. Bhasi was released under station bail on Monday evening, as per a report by ANI.
In contiuation to the report, Bhasi responded to the incident on Saturday, saying that he did not yell at anyone and that it was just his reaction as a normal human being.
In addition, the complaint was filed by the journalist last week, accusing the actor for using abusive words against her and her crew members during an interview for the promotion of his recent release Chattambi.
Bhasi was booked under the IPC sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 294 B (sings, recites or uters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).
The police will further record statements of the witnesses and the complainant and also examine the CCTV footage of the hotel, where the interview took place, as per ANI.
Bhasi plays the lead role in Chattambi, directed by Abhilash S Kumar. The film hit the theatres on 23 September.
Sreenath Bhasi
