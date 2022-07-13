Actor Pankaj Tripathi Prepares Bihari Delicacy Litti-Chokha In Viral Video

He was also seen in the sports drama 83 which starred Ranveer Singh. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and was based on India's iconic cricket World Cup victory in 1983, the actor portrayed the role of, then Team India manager PR Man Singh.

He will now be seen in the third season of web series Mirzapur, in which his role as Kaleen Bhaiya. The show is a crime thriller which follows the rule of Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), who is also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur.