Review: Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Sherdil- The Pilibhit Saga’ Is Marred by Flat Writing

Sherdil- The Pilibhit Saga isn’t a film one can easily forget and I don’t mean it as a compliment. It’s not everyday one winces seeing an actor of the caliber of Pankaj Tripathi perform. The unfading memory of seeing Neeraj Kabi in dreadlocks defecating with Pankaj Tripathi with loud farting sounds filling up the theatre; the philosophising while squatting on one’s haunches. One will remember it as an opportunity squandered!

Sherdil is about a man who is eager to give up his life for a larger cause. In this case, to rescue his villagers from hunger and poverty.