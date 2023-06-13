Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Nora Fatehi Groove to 'Kajra Re' Like No One's Watching

Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi recently wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film with director-choreographer Remo D'Souza. The actors will reportedly star together in the yet-to-be-titled flick.

On 13 June, a fan page curated a fun video from the wrap-up party, where the co-actors can be seen grooving to the iconic song 'Kajra Re' from Bunty Aur Babli, which originally starred Abhishek and his actor wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.