ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Nora Fatehi Groove to 'Kajra Re' Like No One's Watching

Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi will reportedly star together in Remo D'Souza's next film.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Watch: Abhishek Bachchan-Nora Fatehi Groove to 'Kajra Re' Like No One's Watching
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi recently wrapped up shooting for their upcoming film with director-choreographer Remo D'Souza. The actors will reportedly star together in the yet-to-be-titled flick.

On 13 June, a fan page curated a fun video from the wrap-up party, where the co-actors can be seen grooving to the iconic song 'Kajra Re' from Bunty Aur Babli, which originally starred Abhishek and his actor wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Re-sharing the video on her Instagram story, Nora wrote, "It's a wrap" and added an evil eye and red heart emoji.

A screenshot of Nora Fatehi's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Have a look at the video here:

Earlier on 12 June, D'Souza announced the wrap-up of his upcoming film on Instagram and wrote, "It's a wrap big thank you to my #teamrd #ganpatibappamorya."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. Nora, on the other hand, made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God in the song Manike.

Also Read

In Pics: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Attend IIFA 2023 Pre-Event

In Pics: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Attend IIFA 2023 Pre-Event

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×