Delhi Police Question Actor Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case
The actor was questioned by the Delhi Police EOW in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case.
The Delhi Police EOW (Economic Offences Wing) questioned actor-dancer Nora Fatehi on Friday, 2 September, for around six hours in connection with jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's , as per a report by ANI.
On Wednesday, 31 August, Bollywood actor was also summoned by the Delhi Court, in connection with the same case.
'Nora Claimed She Had No Connection With Jacqueline'
In continuation to the report, the Street Dancer 3D actor was reportedly asked several questions by the police — what gifts did she receive, who did she talk to, where did she meet them and so on.
Nora claimed that she had no connection with Jacqueline and both of them were talking to him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) separately, the Delhi police said.
The police also said that she further mentioned Chandrashekhar's wife had once talked to her for a nail art function and then often called her up after that. She also shared that they gifted her a BMW, among other things.
As per the cops, the actor also claimed that she was unaware of Chandrashekhar's criminal background. She added that he often had conversations with her manager and cousin, but very few conversations with her.
'Will Have to See How Nora Used The Gifts She Received'
ANI quoted Ravindra Yadav, Spl CP, CrimeEoW, as saying that Nora claimed she didn't know that the event where she was invited to in Chennai had links to this crime syndicate. "But everything will have to be seen, how were the car & gifts that she had received used. We'll reach a conclusion only with a proper probe", Yadav added.
He further said, "She cooperated but there are a few unanswered questions. Maybe we'll need to further question. Investigation going on to find out all links, people involved in main conspiracy&if those who accepted gifts didn't know(criminal background)or were involved in conspiracy".
The ED (Enforcement Directorate) had filed a chargesheet against Chandrasekhar for the alleged extortion of approximately Rs 200 crore from the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh. Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police for the same. In the supplementary chargesheet filed in August, the ED reportedly mentioned gifts that actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had received from him.
On the work front, Nora will soon be seen in filmmaker Indra Kumar's Thank God, releasing on 24 October. The film also stars Ajay Devgn; Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh among others in the lead roles.
(With inputs from ANI)
