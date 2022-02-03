Inside Remo D’Souza & Lizelle’s Home That Their Friends Said Didn’t ‘Suit’ Them

Their living room is decorated with couches of different colours and a large metallic clock adorns the wall. The walls of the house also have stunning Turkish plates. Lizelle said that they’ve managed to combine elements they both like to decorate their home.

Remo also gave a tour of his ‘den’ which has a large flatscreen TV and recliners. He revealed that he spends a lot of time on his balcony with his family and also when he is going through a script.

Remo recalled that he used to accompany his friend who used to work in a video library and that’s how he got introduced to Michael Jackson. He added that Michael inspired him to pursue dance, “I said, if he (Michael) can do it, even I can do it."

Remo had suffered a heart attack in December 2020 and was hospitalised. Talking about the incident, Lizelle said that people told her the house wasn’t ‘suiting’ the couple.

She said, “Lot of people came and said, after his incident, that ‘Lizelle, I think this house is not suiting you all, look what happened to Remo.’ I went to my pandit ji and he said, ‘Look at it this way that Remo survived, he came back to this house’.”