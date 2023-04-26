Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breaks Silence After Aaradhya Bachchan's 'Fake News' Case

Aaradhya Bachchan, the 11-year-old daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, recently moved the Delhi High Court against multiple YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health.
Recently, Aishwarya reacted to the negative impact of false news during a press event for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2.
Responding to a journalist's question about how fake news affects people, Aishwarya said, "It's so nice that a member from the media only is recognising that it does exist. So that gives us great hope that you are obviously not going to perpetuate that, you are not going to encourage that, and thank you very much for your wise recognition of the negative impact of false or unnecessary writing, which is insensitive and unnecessary."
"So thank you so much for your support for the sentiment that we all share and for your wisdom in recognising that," she added.
Here, take a look:
Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their baby girl, Aaradhya, in November 2011. Aaradhya was recently seen accompanying her mother at the grand gala event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
