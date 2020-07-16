A Peek into Shakuntala Devi's Life Before The Film Releases

Vidya Balan is all set to essay the role of 'human computer' Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming film, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July.

Shakuntala Devi earned the moniker ‘human computer’ for her impressive ability to memorise and compute numbers in record time, a talent that earned her a spot in The Guinness Book of World Records in 1982.

As we look forward to the film's release, let us take a look at some interesting facts about the genius lady: