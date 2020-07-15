'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: Vidya Aces Her Role as the Math Genius

The trailer of Vidya Balan's much-awaited film Shakuntala Devi has released. The video opens with Vidya aka Shakuntala proclaiming 'There aren't any rules in Maths, only magic'. Cut to the maths genius' childhood, wherein she expresses her desire to go to school only to be snubbed by her father. Despite odds, Shakuntala Devi creates a niche for herself, even carving her name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

As Shakuntala climbs the ladder of success, she gets distanced from her family. We catch glimpses of Sanya Malhotra as a daughter holding a grudge against her mother, Amit Sadh as presumably her friend and Jisshu Sengupta as Vidya's husband.

Take a look at the trailer: