'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: Vidya Aces Her Role as the Math Genius
The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July.
The trailer of Vidya Balan's much-awaited film Shakuntala Devi has released. The video opens with Vidya aka Shakuntala proclaiming 'There aren't any rules in Maths, only magic'. Cut to the maths genius' childhood, wherein she expresses her desire to go to school only to be snubbed by her father. Despite odds, Shakuntala Devi creates a niche for herself, even carving her name in the Guinness Book of World Records.
As Shakuntala climbs the ladder of success, she gets distanced from her family. We catch glimpses of Sanya Malhotra as a daughter holding a grudge against her mother, Amit Sadh as presumably her friend and Jisshu Sengupta as Vidya's husband.
Take a look at the trailer:
The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 31 July. After Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara (to be released on 24 July), this is another big budget movie to see an OTT release owing to the coronavirus lockdown.
Shakuntala Devi will be directed by Anu Menon, who has previously worked on the web series Four More Shots Please!, and is being backed by Abundantia Entertainment, the production house behind films such as Airlift and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Shakuntala Devi earned the moniker ‘human computer’ for her impressive ability to memorise and compute numbers in record time, a talent that earned her a spot in The Guinness Book of World Records in 1982. She also authored several books on several subjects such as arithmetic, puzzles and astrology during her lifetime. Her book, The World of Homosexuals, is considered to be the first study of homosexuality in India.
