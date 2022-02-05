ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal Strong Contender For Rajkumar Hirani's Next With Shah Rukh Khan?

Vicky Kaushal is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for an important role in his next film.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan with Vicky Kaushal at an awards show.</p></div>
According to reports, actor Vicky Kaushal is in advanced talks with Rajkumar Hirani to play an important role in the filmmaker's next project starring Shah Rukh Khan. Hirani's film reportedly deals with the immigration issue and will start production from April 2022 with schedules in Mumbai, London and Budapest. Hirani and Kaushal have worked together in Sanju before and it's not surprising that the filmmaker would want to repeat the actor for his new film.

Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani are the other actors who have reportedly been signed on for Hirani's new film. Shah Rukh will be busy shooting Hirani's film for a few months after completing Siddharth Anand's Pathan, which is currently under production. Besides Hirani's next, Shah Rukh has also reportedly committed to Atlee's next action entertainer. If all goes well and another wave of the pandemic does not disrupt schedules, Pathan is expected to release in December this year while Hirani and Atlee's films could hit theatres mid and late 2023 respectively.

