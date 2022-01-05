Katrina Kaif Shares Glimpses From Her and Vicky Kaushal's New Apartment
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal moved into their sea-facing apartment in Juhu after their wedding.
Katrina Kaif shared a few pictures from her new home on Instagram. She posted photos from the balcony at dusk and another Instagram story featured a ‘cosy corner’ with her ‘cosy friend’ Yasmin Karachiwala who is also her fitness trainer. Katrina also posted a picture with her mother Suzanne Turquotte.
In her post, Katrina can be seen in a beige cardigan with her mangalsutra around her neck. The room, visible in the background, has wooden panels and shelves with plants. Katrina Kaif moved into a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai with her husband Vicky Kaushal.
Anushka Sharma had also confirmed that the newlyweds have moved into the same apartment as her and her husband Virat Kohli.
Congratulating Vicky and Katrina on their wedding, Anushka Sharma had shared, "Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."
Here’s a glimpse of the sea-viewing apartment:
On the work front, Katrina Kaif has the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter lined up. She also stars in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
Vicky Kaushal is shooting for his film Luka Chuppi 2. He will also be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera, scheduled to release on 10 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.