Varun’s Street Dancer Look Inspired by Late YouTuber Danish Zehen
Ahead of the release of his film Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan took to social media to pay tribute to the late YouTuber Danish Zehen, who he says inspired his look in the film. “The handsome Danish was the inspiration for Sahej’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish” he wrote alongside a picture of the two. Varun can be seen sporting a similar hairstyle as Danish.
Danish Zehen passed away in a car accident on 20 December, 2018. He was reportedly returning to Mumbai after a wedding when his car crashed near Vashi. The YouTuber and blogger had about 915k followers on his Instagram page. He had also featured in MTV show Ace of Spades.
Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The two battle it out on the dance floor with Prabhudeva playing their coach. The film hits theatres on 24 January.
