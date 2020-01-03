QuickE: ‘World Famous Lover’ Teaser; ‘Chhapaak’ Title Track

The teaser for Vijay Deverakonda’s next Telugu film World Famous Lover has been released. In the one-minute clip, his character seems reminiscent of his titular role in Arjun Reddy. He plays a coal miner who romances many women. A woman announces in a voiceover that true love is about compromise and requires sacrifice and that he does not understand this. At the end, a distraught Vijay declares to a woman off camera that he loved her and she was not just another fling.

