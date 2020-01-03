QuickE: ‘World Famous Lover’ Teaser; ‘Chhapaak’ Title Track
1. ‘World Famous Lover’ Teaser: Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy Again?
The teaser for Vijay Deverakonda’s next Telugu film World Famous Lover has been released. In the one-minute clip, his character seems reminiscent of his titular role in Arjun Reddy. He plays a coal miner who romances many women. A woman announces in a voiceover that true love is about compromise and requires sacrifice and that he does not understand this. At the end, a distraught Vijay declares to a woman off camera that he loved her and she was not just another fling.
2. Watch: Deepika Fights for Justice in ‘Chhapaak’ Title Track
The title track of upcoming biopic Chhapaak just dropped. Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Gulzar.
The title track has been crooned in the voice of Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. It’s a soulful song that lyrically takes us through the protagonist’s life and the challenges that she has to face.
3. Aditya Roy Kapur Unleashes His ‘Madness’ in ‘Malang’ Poster
On 3 January, Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram to share the first poster of his upcoming film Malang. Malang stars Aditya, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor. It will release on 7 February. In the poster, Aditya is looking up with his arms spread open. It reads “Unleash the madness.” The caption reads, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!” The first-look posters of Anil Kapoor and Disha Patani are also out and they look quite intriguing. While Anil sports a hysterical laugh, Disha looks calm.
4. Anuradha Paudwal Rejects Kerala Woman Claims She Is Her Daughter
A 45-year-old woman from Kerala has approached a family court claiming that she is the daughter of playback singer Anuradha Paudwal. The latter has said in a statement that she refuses to dignify these claims with a response. “I don't clarify idiotic statements. It's below my dignity. Thanks for your concern,” she told DNA. In her petition the woman has also sought compensation of Rs 50 crore from her biological parents for allegedly denying her a life. The court will hear the case on 27 January and has asked the singer and her two children to be present.
5. Varun, Janhvi and Bhumi Team up for Comic Thriller ‘Mr Lele’
Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next film with Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar, titled Mr Lele. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who helmed Janhvi’s debut, Dhadak. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the film is a comic thriller and features an ensemble cast. “Janhvi and Varun haven’t worked together, so the makers of Mr Lele were keen to get her on board. The film is currently in the production stage,” a source told the publication.
