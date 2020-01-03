Anuradha Paudwal Rejects Kerala Woman Claims She Is Her Daughter

In her petition the woman has also sought compensation of Rs 50 crore from her biological parents for allegedly denying her a life. The court will hear the case on 27 January and has asked the singer and her two children to be present.

The woman told IANS that five years ago, her father revealed to her that she was Paudwal’s daughter. “I do not wish to defame anyone, but I just want to find out the truth,” she said. She also claimed to have tried to get in touch with her after hearing that one of her daughters had passed away.

“Since then I decided to find out the truth and I got the full support of my family also. Later I came to know from her social media post that she has said one daughter of hers had passed away. Then I tried my best to see my mother but every attempt was in vain. Finally, I tried a few times to speak to her on my mobile but that also failed to materialise and then we decided to seek legal recourse,” she alleged.