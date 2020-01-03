Watch: Deepika Fights for Justice in ‘Chhapaak’ Title Track
The title track of upcoming bopic Chhapaak just dropped. Chhapaak stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Gulzar.
The title track has been crooned in the voice of Arijit Singh and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. It’s a soulful song that lyrically takes us through the protagonist’s life and the challenges that she has to face.
You can listen to it and watch the video here:
Earlier, Deepika had taken to social media to share a still from the song and announce the title track.
She wrote, “In a moment. In a splash. A life changes forever... #Chhapaak Title track out today!”
Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Aggarwal, who survived an acid attack in 2005 at the age of 15. Part of the film will reportedly explore the PIL that was subsequently filed in the Supreme Court in 2006 and which lead to the amendment of laws regarding acid attacks in 2013. Deepika plays a character named Malti in the film and Vikrant Massey’s role is modelled on that of Laxmi’s partner, social activist Alok Dixit.
Sharing the trailer, Deepika wrote on Instagram, “Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey...Chhapaak is all of that and more for me..Presenting the trailer of #Chhapaak”
