Watch: Deepika Fights for Justice in ‘Chhapaak’ Title Track

Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Aggarwal, who survived an acid attack in 2005 at the age of 15. Part of the film will reportedly explore the PIL that was subsequently filed in the Supreme Court in 2006 and which lead to the amendment of laws regarding acid attacks in 2013. Deepika plays a character named Malti in the film and Vikrant Massey’s role is modelled on that of Laxmi’s partner, social activist Alok Dixit.

Sharing the trailer, Deepika wrote on Instagram, “Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey...Chhapaak is all of that and more for me..Presenting the trailer of #Chhapaak”